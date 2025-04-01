At least a dozen people injured after house fire in Farmington Hills

At least 12 people – four first responders and eight civilians – were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a fire early Tuesday in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

The fire was reported about 5 a.m. at a West 10 Mile Road home, west of Middlebelt Road. Those inside the house ranged in age from an infant to 27 years old, and at least some were trapped inside after the fire began.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

A press conference is expected later today for a briefing on the situation.

