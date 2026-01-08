Multiple fire departments called to structure fire in Monroe County

Several fire departments were called to a commercial building fire Wednesday night near Carleton, Michigan.

The Ash Township Fire Department, which was the lead department, said its crews were sent about 7 p.m. to the structure fire in the 2600 block of Oakville Waltz Road near Maxwell Road, which is west of Interstate 275.

While Ash Township was still en route, multiple 911 calls from nearby residents and bystanders about the blaze were made to Monroe County Central Dispatch. When Ash Township arrived on scene, they found fire throughout the building, along with multiple vehicles also on fire.

Other agencies called to assist included Exeter Township Fire Department, Huron Township Fire Department, London-Maybee-Raisinville Fire Department, Monroe Community Ambulance, Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Monroe County Animal Control.

Firefighters remained on scene for about five hours, Ash Township said.