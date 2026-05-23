Mt. Clemens man, 28, charged in shooting of his neighbor bound over to circuit court

A 28-year-old man charged in a shooting in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, that injured his neighbor has been bound over to circuit court, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Jared Harris, 28, of Mt. Clemens, is charged with one count each of assault with intent to murder and felony firearm, according to online court records.

According to prosecutors, Harris and his neighbor, identified by the Macomb County Sheriff's Office as a 34-year-old man, were living in an apartment complex and had an "ongoing dispute" about noise before the shooting.

On Jan. 24, the two individuals were in a verbal altercation when Harris shot the man in the abdomen with a handgun, prosecutors said. According to the sheriff's office, the 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital.

A Clinton Township judge bound Harris over to the Macomb County Circuit Court on the charges at the end of a preliminary exam on Thursday, according to the prosecutor's office. His bond is set at $250,000 cash or surety.

"An argument between neighbors should never end with gunfire," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a written statement on Friday. "No disagreement justifies resorting to violence with a firearm."

Harris is scheduled to be arraigned at the circuit court on June 15, online court records show. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison under Michigan law.