Macomb County man faces charges after shooting incident involving a neighbor

A man is facing charges over a shooting that injured an apartment neighbor on Saturday, the Macomb County (Michigan) prosecutor's office said.

Jared Harris, 28, of Mt. Clemens, was arraigned Monday at 41-B District Court in Clinton Township on assault with intent to murder and weapons-felony firearm, court records show. The assault with intent to murder charge has a possible penalty of life in prison; the felony firearm has a two-year penalty, consecutive to any other charges.

Bond was set at $250,000. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 3.

The two individuals, who lived in the same apartment complex on Clair Avenue, are alleged to have had an ongoing dispute regarding noise, prosecutors said.

A verbal altercation began on Saturday between the two, during which authorities said a handgun got involved and the victim was shot in the abdomen. The victim, a 34-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital and reported to be in stable condition, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

A firearm with a magazine and ammunition was recovered during the investigation, deputies said.

"Situations like this show how quickly a dispute can escalate and put people at real risk when a weapon is involved," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.