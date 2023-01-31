MSU cornerback sentenced to probation for tunnel brawl

15th District Court via Zoom

(CBS DETROIT) – Once facing a felony charge, Michigan State cornerback Khary Crump now has a year of probation ahead of him.

"He's working hard and not just on recovering from the shame and the embarrassment and humiliation, learning to make better decisions, but also thinking about, 'okay, there's gonna come a point in my life, that football ends and I need to have a parallel path that I'm ready to follow'" Mike Nichols, Crump's attorney said during a sentencing hearing in the 15th district court Tuesday.

In October, the 20-year-old swung his helmet at a University of Michigan football player during a tunnel brawl.

Crump agreed to a deal that dropped the original felonious assault charge in exchange for a guilty plea to a misdemeanor.

Nichols characterized the rivalries as 'out of control.'

"You're supposed to hate the guy of the other color and submit their will come to yours, and beat him up on the football field and mentally frustrate them, and then we get shocked that bad things like this happen," Nichols said.

However, Crump took full responsibility for his actions.

"I can think of none other than remorse, and it's disgusting the actions that occurred," Crump told the judge.

Judge Miriam Perry sentenced crump under the 'Youthful Trainee Act' if he completes his probation and 80 hours of community service without a problem, his record will be wiped clean.

"Going forward, when playing football, you do have to leave it all on the field. We all fall down in life, but what really matters is how do we get up? How do we take responsibility? What do we do going forward?" Perry said.

A review hearing in Crump's case is set for April 18 at 10 a.m. via Zoom.