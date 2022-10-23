Watch CBS News
MSP investigating Highland Park homicide

By Amber Erby

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) MSP is investigating a homicide that happened near the area of Woodward and Florence in Highland Park.

A fight broke out in the parking lot of the Playground Strip Club which then led to gunfire between one or more suspects. 

A 26 year old Jane Doe was struck in the cross fire and killed. MSP does not currently have any suspect(s) description and is advising

the public to reach out and call  800.SPEAK.UP, the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000 or the MSP tip line at 855.MICH-TIP or leave

a tip on their mobile app regarding this fatality.

October 23, 2022

