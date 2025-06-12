Michigan State Police helicopter tracks suspects who fled after attempted traffic stop

A Michigan State Police patrol helicopter crew helped officers track a fleeing motorist Wednesday night on Interstate 96 in Metro Detroit.

A road patrol officer attempted a traffic stop about 10 p.m. on westbound I-96 near Outer Drive, but the driver sped off. The state police helicopter named Trooper 2 happened to be in the area and its air crew followed the fleeing vehicle, noticing it stop on Stout Street just south of Acacia in the city of Detroit.

The air crew then reported three people running out of the stopped car, all were headed eastbound.

The driver, identified as a 30-year-old Detroit man, was later arrested in an apartment complex near where the vehicle was abandoned. He was lodged at the Detroit Detention Center, pending review.

"We are fortunate this suspect did not hurt anyone in his attempt to run from troopers," Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw said.

While this incident happened in the city of Detroit, the prosecutor for nearby Macomb County announced just this week a stricter prosecution policy on fleeing and eluding charges. Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said there has been a noticeable increase in such incidents in his community during the past several years, including ones that resulted in serious injury or fatal crashes.