Mound Road resurfacing project to start this spring in Macomb County

Pesky potholes on Mound Road in Warren have been an issue for many drivers.

"It's been in poor condition for a long time," said Macomb County Department of Roads County Highway Engineer Scott Wanagat.

CBS Detroit

However, a smoother ride is on the way. This spring, in May or June, Wanagat says the Macomb County Department of Roads plans to resurface the stretch of Mound Road between 8 Mile and just south of I-696.

"It'll include some of the service drive ramps that are also in poor condition," Wanagat said.

Wanagat says that the $2.5 million project is a short-term fix until the county can snag more federal dollars to continue its Innovate Mound reconstruction project.

"Knowing that getting those federal grant dollars can sometimes take some time at the federal level, we are moving ahead with a shorter-term project to resurface this and provide a better drivable surface for the motoring public," said Wanagat.

CBS Detroit

Once construction starts, it's expected to take five to six weeks to finish.

"Traffic will be maintained as they're working through it. It'll just be down to one or two lanes in some areas," Wanagat said.

It's a project that Wanagat says is well overdue.

"Really looking forward to being able to get something done. We know that there's a lot of people that are looking for something to happen, and as public servants, we want to make sure that we're doing our best to address the needs of the public," said Wanagat.