Motorist struck, injured while trying to change tire on Southfield Freeway

Man hurt after hit by car while changing tire in Detroit

A motorist who was trying to change a tire on his vehicle was struck and injured Tuesday evening in Metro Detroit, the Michigan State Police reported.

The collision happened about 7:10 p.m. along northbound Southfield Freeway (M-39) near Schoolcraft Road.

When troopers arrived after the call to Detroit Regional Communication Center, they found the man on the ground. Officers learned that he was trying to fix a flat tire on the Dodge Caliber, while his wife was in the front passenger seat.

In the meantime, a Chevrolet Impala was also northbound and struck the man who was attempting to change the tire.

The victim had serious physical injuries and was taken to a local hospital by the Detroit Fire Department's EMS crew.

Officers arrested the Chevy driver, a 52-year-old man from Plymouth, after determining he showed signs of impairment.

The investigation is continuing.

"Two things can be taken from this crash," Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw said. "First do not drive impaired. There are too many options available. End of story.

"Second, if you do get a flat tire on the freeway, call 911. There are safety vans that can help change the tire and keep you safe. If you don't want to wait, drive off at the next exit and change the tire off the freeway. It is too dangerous to get out of your vehicle on the freeway."