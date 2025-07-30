Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorist struck, injured while trying to change tire on Southfield Freeway

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Man hurt after hit by car while changing tire in Detroit
Man hurt after hit by car while changing tire in Detroit 00:30

A motorist who was trying to change a tire on his vehicle was struck and injured Tuesday evening in Metro Detroit, the Michigan State Police reported. 

The collision happened about 7:10 p.m. along northbound Southfield Freeway (M-39) near Schoolcraft Road. 

When troopers arrived after the call to Detroit Regional Communication Center, they found the man on the ground. Officers learned that he was trying to fix a flat tire on the Dodge Caliber, while his wife was in the front passenger seat. 

In the meantime, a Chevrolet Impala was also northbound and struck the man who was attempting to change the tire. 

The victim had serious physical injuries and was taken to a local hospital by the Detroit Fire Department's EMS crew. 

Officers arrested the Chevy driver, a 52-year-old man from Plymouth, after determining he showed signs of impairment. 

The investigation is continuing. 

"Two things can be taken from this crash," Michigan State Police F/Lt. Mike Shaw said. "First do not drive impaired. There are too many options available. End of story.  

"Second, if you do get a flat tire on the freeway, call 911. There are safety vans that can help change the tire and keep you safe. If you don't want to wait, drive off at the next exit and change the tire off the freeway. It is too dangerous to get out of your vehicle on the freeway." 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue