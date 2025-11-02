Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist, 58, killed in Detroit crash, Michigan State Police say

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

A 58-year-old man driving a motorcycle was killed in a crash on Davison Freeway in Detroit Sunday morning. 

The collision happened on Davison Freeway near Woodrow Wilson Street around 1:40 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. 

Officials said the man, from Redford, Michigan, was driving northbound on Woodrow Wilson Street when he crossed Davison Freeway to make an "unauthorized" U-turn. He was hit by a Detroit driver in an SUV while making the turn.

The man died at the scene, the state agency said.

"Drug impairment may be a factor in the crash," officials said. 

Michigan State Police First Lieutenant Mike Shaw said the investigation is ongoing. 

