Motorcycle rider fatally injured in Oakland County crash

A motorcycle rider died as a result of her injuries in a traffic crash Wednesday night in Orion Township, the Oakland County (Michigan) Sheriff's Office reported.

The crash happened about 8 p.m. on Lapeer Road at Morgan Hill Drive.

The victim, Jennifer Marie Billington, 48, of Lake Orion Village, was riding a 2012 Harley Davidson FLHX motorcycle northbound on Lapeer Road. In the meantime, a 42-year-old male resident of Royal Oak was driving a 2020 Dodge Caravan in the area. He failed to yield while entering the roadway from Morgan Hill Drive, deputies reported, and the motorcycle struck the driver's side of the van.

Deputies assisted with lifesaving efforts until EMS arrived on scene and took the victim to McLauren Oakland Hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

Billington was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The van driver was wearing a seatbelt and he was not injured in the crash.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation.