Motorcycle rider killed in aftermath of crash on 18 Mile Road, police say

A motorcycle rider was killed in the aftermath of a crash Monday afternoon in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

The crash happened about 3:35 p.m. on 18 Mile Road, east of Mound Road.

The Sterling Heights Police Department said a 35-year-old Sterling Heights man was riding a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on 18 Mile Road, when a Dodge Durango exited a driveway and collided with the motorcycle.

As a result of the crash, the motorcycle rider was thrown off the bike.

In the meantime, police said, the motorcycle was pushed into the westbound lanes of 18 Mile Road, where it was struck by a Dodge Nitro traveling westbound.

The motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information that will assist in the investigation contact the Sterling Heights Police Department.