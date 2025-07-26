Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist, 20, seriously injured in Detroit crash on highway ramp

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Detroit

A 20-year-old motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash on a highway ramp in Detroit early Saturday, according to Michigan State Police.

The crash happened around 1:25 a.m. on the ramp from eastbound Interstate 96 to northbound Interstate 75. 

A witness at the scene told police the motorcyclist was approaching 100 miles per hour on the ramp and lost control when driving around a curve. 

The motorcycle hit a concrete wall, the witness said, sending both the motorcyclist and the bike over the wall and down a grass embankment. 

The motorcyclist from Eastpointe, Michigan, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Northbound I-75 in the area of the crash was closed for around two hours while officials investigated. 

