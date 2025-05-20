TGL bringing golf club to Detroit with support from Lions, Broncos owners

A new TGL team named the Motor City Golf Club is coming to Detroit.

The league, founded by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and media executive Mike McCarley, will launch its seventh team in 2027, according to a news release. Middle West Partners, which includes the Detroit Lions owner, the Hamp family, and the Denver Broncos owner, Rob Walton, will be the ownership group to lead the team.

Other members of the ownership group include Jordan Rose, president and founder of Rose Law Group; Kit Hawkins and Vansa Chatikavanij of Present Ventures; technology entrepreneur Kal Somani, co-owner of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League; Ronin Capital Partners, which is led by former Rocket Companies CEO Jay Farner; and RHC Group, an active sports investment firm and early supporter of TGL.

"This is a great moment for Detroit sports and a proud moment for me personally," said Michael Hamp in the news release. "My grandfather, William Clay Ford Sr., was an avid golfer, and I believe bringing a new format of the game he loved would make him really proud. I'm incredibly grateful for our partners at MCGC – it's an honor to build this team together. Detroit's fans are the most loyal in sports, and we're excited to represent our city in TGL and build a team that Detroit fans will be proud to support."

The Motor City Golf Club will join six other teams: Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links GC, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club, and The Bay Golf Club.

Each team has four PGA Tour players and three competitors in each match. According to the league's website, the teams face off in two-hour matches across 15 holes in hybrid and real life. The matches are played at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The inaugural season began in January 2025, with Atlanta Drive GC named champions.

"We are excited to be a part of innovating the great game of golf. TGL finds a terrific balance between honoring the tradition of the sport while adding elements that will grow its appeal and fan base. We look forward to being a part of Motor City Golf Club," Walton and Rose said in a joint statement.