Motor City Cruise's Ryan Turell looks to make NBA history

(CBS DETROIT) - After leading the nation in scoring in college basketball across all divisions a year ago, Ryan Turell is kick starting his professional career in the Motor City.

Back in October, the 23-year-old California native was selected by the Motor City Cruise in the first round of the 2022 NBA G League draft. The small forward joined the Cruise after guiding Yeshiva (N.Y.) University to one of the longest winning streaks in NCAA Division III men's basketball history.

CBS News Detroit's Ronnie Duncan recently sat down with Turell and his parents to discuss his dedication to his Orthodox Jewish faith and his basketball career.