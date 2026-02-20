Mother charged after two children left alone in Flint Township home for days, police say

A mother is facing multiple felony charges after police say she left two children with special needs in a Flint Township, Michigan, home for days.

Court records show that Krystal Farmer was charged on Friday with two counts of child abandonment, two counts of second-degree child abuse, two counts of second-degree child abuse in the presence of another child and one count of lying to a peace officer during a violent crime investigation.

An arraignment has not yet been set.

Flint Township police say officers received a 911 call from a neighbor requesting a welfare check. Responding officers found the children living around trash, feces and with no cooked food, according to police. Police say one of the children "was found trying to eat raw, spoiled meat" while the other was curled up on the bedroom floor.

"There were no clean clothes folded on the bed. No food in the kitchen ready for small stomachs. No phone, no tablet, no way for those children to reach the outside world. It was a house that had been reduced to survival conditions, and two vulnerable children were left inside it alone," police said.

Police say the children were removed from the home and are now safe.

Police commended the neighbor who made the 911 call.

"Because one neighbor acted, two children were rescued from conditions no human being should endure. See something. Say something. That single call made all the difference," police said.