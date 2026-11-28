A 38-year-old woman is in custody after her 4-year-old son was found dead inside a bathtub in Muskegon, Michigan, on Thursday, police said.

Officers with the Muskegon Police Department responded to a welfare check at a home on the 2200 block of Denmark Street around 1:45 p.m. and found the boy inside. They located the Muskegon woman outside the residence a short time later, according to police.

Officials said the city law enforcement agency and Child Protective Services are investigating the circumstances surrounding the boy's death.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Muskegon police at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

Muskegon is around 41 miles northwest of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and 197 miles northwest of Detroit.