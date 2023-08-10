Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit continues legacy of empowering young artists

Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit continues legacy of training some of the area's finest young artists

(CBS DETROIT) - In hopes of continuing to shape the artistic and personal journeys of young talents throughout the Metro Detroit area, a prominent youth development nonprofit, remains committed to fostering growth and creativity among students.

Since it was founded by Rick Sperling in 1992, the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit has been a beacon of inspiration for inspiring artists aged seven to 18. The organization's multi-faceted approach focuses on enriching their social, emotional, artistic, and academic experiences, resulting in a well-rounded nurturing of their potential and talents.

As part of its dedication to cultivating young artists, the organization has announced its upcoming fall auditions.

Virtual auditions will take place on Aug. 14 and run until Sept. 11, with in-person auditions scheduled for Sept. 12 and 13. The auditions present an opportunity for aspiring performers to join this esteemed program.

"We believe in providing a platform for young voices to flourish and express themselves through the arts," said Project Team Leader Edmund Alyn Jones, who is also an alumnus of the program. "Our aim is to create an environment where creativity knows no bounds and where each student's journey is uniquely supported."

The auditions are open to a diverse range of talents, including singers, actors, and technical workers. With a history of nurturing gifted individuals, like Detroit's own Ryan Destiny and Eryn Allen Kane - the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit has become the launching pad for many who have gone on to establish successful careers in the arts industry.

For those interested in auditioning or seeking more information about the process, detailed guidelines can be found on the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit website.