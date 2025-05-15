Morel mushroom foraging underway in Michigan. Here's how to find them like a pro.

Morel mushroom hunting is an art that can take years to perfect.

That was the case for Carrie Hensel of Ann Arbor, who has been hunting for the elusive mushrooms for 12 years.

Known as "shroomers," they guard their spots closely and rarely share them with others. Hensel said the best tip she has is to look up, not down.

"Look for dead or dying trees, usually elm," she said. "You spend a lot of time looking up. And once you think, they might be there. You dig in."

It's late in the season, and Hensel was sure she wouldn't find any morels on a hike. That's when she spotted one.

"Holy moly. There are morels under there," she said, plucking one from the ground. "Yes, this one is a little past its prime, but that's exactly what you look for. But once you find one, there's likely to be others."

Morels are popular for their strong flavor and are considered a delicacy. They are cooked in a frying pan with butter or oil.

Hensel's energy spikes as she finds more.

"It really can be hard to see them. You're looking for a certain pattern. You're looking for a lighter color with a darker pattern on top," she said.

She said this spot is well-trafficked.

"See this trail around the base of this tree? That is a shroomer trail," she said, pointing to flattened brush surrounding a tree. "That is people looking for morels around the base of that tree."

They grow around trees like elm, ash and apple.

"It is like a treasure hunt," said Hensel. "It really is. And it's so difficult to learn, but once you learn it, it's like you're totally tied in with the forest. It's totally addictive."

Hensel sometimes sells some of her haul, but keeps some for family and friends, too.

"So, I do sell the morels and other edible fungi that I find, but I don't do it for that reason," she said. "I think you can tell that I do it for the thrill and the joy and the mystery."

Hensel decided to sell some to Argus Farm Stop in Ann Arbor. There, a mushroom expert inspects the mushrooms, which are sold for $25 a pint.

If sold, Hensel gets a 70% cut of the sale.

"There's a certification course that one can take to be able to sell foraged mushrooms specifically because there are such limited edible ones and you want to make sure you're not eating or selling poisonous mushrooms," said Argus employee and mushroom expert Jules Cooney.

As for Hensel, she will continue searching for morels in the days ahead as the season ends—but where? No one will ever know.