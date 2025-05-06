Michigan's morel mushroom foraging season has begun. Here's where to hunt for them.

What to know about Michigan's morel mushroom season

Michigan's morel mushroom season is starting.

The "fruiting" period for morels is from late April through mid-June, with May being the peak, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

But while morels are fairly easy to find and identify, there also are other wild mushrooms that have a similar appearance and preferred habitat. With that in mind, the DNR has a number of tips on how morel hunters can find what they are looking for, enjoy the seasonal crop, and avoid identification mistakes.

"Morels are not just found in the north – some of the best picking is in southern Michigan," the DNR said on its morel mushroom hunting page.

Hunting morels

The Michigan DNR has an online "potential morel mushroom hunting" locator map, based on the ideal growing conditions among state land forested areas. In general, forest habitats that have recently seen wildfire or prescribed burns are potentially good locations, while warm and wet weather contributes to mushroom growth.

The currently marked sites include ones in Lenawee County, Livingston County, Oakland County, St. Clair County and Washtenaw County. "Please note, we cannot guarantee the presence of morels at these locations," the map note says.

Bring a map along with a compass or GPS when in a state forest to avoid getting lost when off the trails.

Any morels that are found on public land "are for personal use and cannot be sold," the DNR added.

Harvesting morels

Pay attention to which mushrooms you find and use a current mushroom guide, such as this one on the DNR site. Some mushrooms that have a similar appearance to morels are actually of other species and may be poisonous.

Those who are harvesting morel mushrooms should bring a pocket knife to make the stem cuts and a mesh bag to collect the mushrooms in. Select only fresh, young morels that show no signs of damage or decay.

Once collected, the mushrooms should be cleaned with a brush and then dried thoroughly. The cleaned mushrooms should then be stored in a paper bag in a refrigerator until eaten or cooked.

More long-term storage preparations can be done by freezing the morels or drying them in a dehydrator.

Cooking and eating morels

Morel mushrooms have a distinctive, delicate flavor that is unlike most mushrooms that are commonly eaten, the DNR says.

With that in mind, morels can be used in any recipe that calls for mushrooms, such as soups or pizza.

But for a simple way to prepare morels for eating, the DNR suggests cooking them in a frying pan with melted butter or oil plus a light sprinkle of salt. Sauté the morels about five minutes on each side, and serve immediately.

The DNR added that if you notice an allergic reaction after eating mushrooms, seek medical care promptly.