More than 70 firefighters, support crews, working to contain wildfires in Upper Peninsula

More than 70 firefighters and support crews remain on assignment in Michigan's Upper Peninsula as two wildfires continue to burn.

The Ridge Fire has burned about 450 acres and is about 20% contained, while the Craig Lake Fire has burned about 600 acres and is about 20% contained, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said on Tuesday evening.

Both fires were discovered on Friday by a DNR pilot.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources discovered two wildfires on Oct. 9, 2026, in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Michigan Department of Natural Resources

The Ridge Fire is burning in rugged terrain north of the Dead River Basin, which is a reservoir about 10 miles northwest of Marquette. The Craig Lake Fire is burning north of Craig Lake State Park. That site is considered the most remote of Michigan's state park system, with trails, backcountry camping and six small lakes.

The cause of the Craig Lake Fire has been confirmed to be a lightning strike that smoldered until high winds caused it to ignite in a remote area of the U.P. Weather conditions late last week were warm and dry, with high winds.

Rainfall has significantly lowered the fire activity, the DNR said Tuesday. But the terrain is treacherous with muddy roads and slippery rocks. Drought conditions have fed the fires burning as much as 2 feet deep in the duff layer, forcing trees that appear green above ground to fall without warning.

Those who are in the North Basin Drive are urged to remain on alert for updates. The "Ready, Set, Go!" instructions for that region remain at "ready."

The Noquemanon Trail system west of the County Road 510 trailhead remains closed.

In addition, a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place near the fire zone at a 5-nautical-mile radius, below 3,500 feet. Drones are strictly prohibited, as they would halt air operations.

The above video originally aired on Oct. 13, 2026.