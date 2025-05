One arrested after double shooting in Dearborn Heights and more top stories

One arrested after double shooting in Dearborn Heights and more top stories

One arrested after double shooting in Dearborn Heights and more top stories

One person has died after a moped collided with an SUV early Monday in Detroit.

The accident happened shortly after 6 a.m. in the 12700 block of Hubbell Street, near Interstate 96, the Detroit Police Department reported.

The fatality was the moped operator, an adult male who struck a Dodge Durango. Medics took the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Additional details were not available.