Monroe police use Narcan to save woman who had seizure in middle of drug investigation

A woman had a seizure and was given Narcan as police prepared to take her to jail on an outstanding warrant in Monroe, Michigan.

The incident spurred off a traffic stop in which drugs were found in the car about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Smith Street, on the south side of the city, according to a press release from Monroe Police Department.

When police stopped the vehicle for the traffic investigation, they learned the driver, a 30-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 45-year-old man, both had outstanding warrants from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The man was transported to Monroe County Jail without incident.

But during the arrests, officers discovered two small bags of suspected crack cocaine in the woman's front sweatshirt pocket.

"The substance tested positive for cocaine, and a scale found in her sweatshirt contained a white powdery substance that also tested positive for cocaine," the report said.

Suspected drugs confiscated after a traffic stop March 8, 2025, in Monroe, Michigan. Monroe Public Safety Department

Before the officers could take her to the jail, the woman began to have a seizure and became unresponsive.

"Officers administered Narcan, and she subsequently regained consciousness in the backseat of the patrol car," the report said. Narcan, one of the brand names for naloxone, is a medicine that can rapidly reverse the effects of certain drug overdoses.

Monroe Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance crews then arrived on scene, and the woman was taken to an area hospital.

"At the hospital, she claimed to have ingested four baggies of heroin just before being medically cleared and released to be taken to the Monroe County Jail. She was evaluated by medical staff and cleared for lodging at the jail," the report said.

Officers also found a .22 caliber pistol in the vehicle.

"Charges for possession with intent to distribute narcotics are being pursued," the report said. "We wish to thank our Officers for their continued hard work in keeping the streets of Monroe safe as we continue to fight against narcotics in our community.