Review determines Monroe police officer was justified in fatal shooting of dog

Authorities in Monroe, Michigan, say a review into Thursday's fatal shooting of a dog concluded that the officer's actions were justified.

The incident happened east of S. Monroe Street, where the officer was investigating a missing 12-year-old. According to the Monroe Public Safety Department, the officer was looking under a building when he spotted what appeared to be an individual sleeping. Police say the officer identified himself, leading to an "aggressive" pitbull to charge at him. In response, the officer fired his gun, killing the dog.

An investigation determined the dog was unleashed, unlicensed and turned over to animal control. The dog's owner, who was a transient, was cited for "dog running at large." Police say the owner was arrested on several warrants.

The officer was not injured. The 12-year-old who police were searching for was found safe at home.

On Friday, Monroe police released body cam video and determined that the officer "acted appropriately and in accordance with established protocols to protect himself from serious bodily harm."

"Incidents like this are rare for our agency, and we recognize the impact it has on those involved and those within the community. We remain committed to maintaining transparency and accountability, while also emphasizing the importance of leash laws that may have prevented this difficult and split-second decision," police said in a social media post.