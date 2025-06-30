Monroe police confiscate handgun, marijuana, open alcohol containers during traffic stop

A road rage incident in which a driver was accused of brandishing a weapon is under investigation in Monroe County, Michigan.

The Monroe Police Department said it handled a traffic stop in the city about 7:30 p.m. Friday, with a car that matched to the description of a vehicle involved in a potential road rage incident under investigation by Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

According to the 911 call to Monroe County Central Dispatch, the driver of the sedan had "pulled a gun" in the 15000 block of South Telegraph Road near East Albain Road in Monroe Township. The car then continued northbound on Telegraph Road, driving into the city.

Monroe police pulled over a car that matched the description and spoke with the driver, a 19-year-old man who lived in the Monroe area. Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded semi-automatic Glock .357, open alcohol containers, several suspected narcotic pills, and marijuana. Those items were confiscated.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the road rage incident and the case is expected to be presented to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office.

In the meantime, the suspect was taken to the Monroe County Jail.

Police ask that any witnesses to the initial incident call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7415.

"In light of this incident, authorities remind the public that road rage situations can escalate quickly," the police department said. "Techniques such as deep breathing, avoiding eye contact, and refraining from engagement can help defuse tense situations. If someone ever feels threatened, they are urged to call 911 immediately for assistance."