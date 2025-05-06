Mother, child escape Monroe house fire through bedroom window

Special elections in some communities today; house explosion under investigation; more top stories

Special elections in some communities today; house explosion under investigation; more top stories

Special elections in some communities today; house explosion under investigation; more top stories

A mother and a child escaped through a window to get away from a house fire Monday night in the city of Monroe, Michigan.

A woman who lived in the 1400 block of Michigan Avenue, on the north side of the city, called Monroe County Central Dispatch about 9 p.m. to report that the house was on fire, according to a report from the Monroe Public Safety Department. She became aware of the situation due to the smell of smoke and managed to get both herself and a child out through a bedroom window.

They were outside and safe when Monroe Police and Fire Department personnel arrived. But heavy gray smoke was billowing out the front door, and from the top of the house, by that point.

"Although the fire was eventually brought under control, the home was deemed uninhabitable, displacing the family," the police report said.

Frenchtown Township Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance also responded to the scene.

The Monroe Fire Marshal is investigating. Police ask that anyone who has information to assist in that effort contact Fire Marshal Hudson at 734-243-7519.