Monroe High School student accused of trying to carjack fellow student in school parking lot

A Monroe High School student was arrested after he allegedly attempted to carjack another student outside the school on Thursday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the 15-year-old student approached an 18-year-old who was sitting in his car in the school's parking lot. Authorities say the teen suspect asked the 18-year-old if he had a vape before he allegedly pulled out a weapon and demanded the car.

The sheriff's office says the 18-year-old was able to drive away.

School administrators and the school resource officer identified the 15-year-old after reviewing surveillance video. The sheriff's office says it received a tip about the teen's whereabouts, and deputies went to a home in the 300 block of Wildhaven in Monroe Township, where they located the 15-year-old and arrested him.

Deputies found a silver pellet gun that resembled a real gun, as well as a stolen vehicle from a nearby business.

Investigators believe the teen suspect acted alone and there is no danger to the community.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 800-Speak Up or online.