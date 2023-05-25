Monroe County Sheriff's Office warns of scammer pretending to be MCSO captain

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is warning residents after reports of a scammer calling people and pretending to be the captain of the sheriff's office.

Authorities say on May 25, the scammer claiming to be Capt. David Raymond called a resident, telling them they failed to appear for jury duty. The scammer demanded the resident purchase gift cards and provide the information over the phone or risk being arrested.

The sheriff's office says the phone number associated with the scam was 734-240-7000.

"Sheriff Troy Goodnough reminds residents that no law enforcement agency will call citizens and demand money or face arrest for any reason. Should a Monroe County resident encounter this situation, it is requested they call Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070 and report the crime. For citizens living outside Monroe County, please contact your local police department or sheriff's office," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

An investigation is ongoing to identify the scammer and the origin of the calls.