Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigating 2 separate assaults on women

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating two separate assaults on women in Monroe Township this week. 

Officials say the first assault occurred in the early morning hours of July 15 in the Waterloo Park area. The second assault happened in the late evening of July 17 in a wooded area along Frenchcreek in the Meadowbrook Mobile Home Community.

The perpetrator in both incidents was a man. Officials are working to determine if the same man is responsible for both assaults. 

The sheriff's office reminds residents to avoid being alone in dark, secluded areas and to be aware of their surroundings. 

Michigan State Police and Monroe police are assisting in the investigation. 

Anyone who may have information on these incidents is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

If you have been the victim of an assault and have not reported the incident, you're urged to call Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070

Joseph Buczek

