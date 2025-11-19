Monroe County authorities reporting increase in number of abandoned, neglected animals

Deputies and humane society officials are stepping up investigations and enforcement over an increase in people abandoning pets in Monroe County, Michigan.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Division, working with the Humane Society of Monroe County, said they are noticing "a distressing increase in reports and the discovery" of abandoned and neglected dogs and cats.

"Abandoning a defenseless animal is not just irresponsible; it is a felony offense in the State of Michigan," Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said. "We are committing all necessary resources to track down those responsible for these heartless acts. Our community has a zero-tolerance policy for animal cruelty, and we will pursue prosecution to the fullest extent of the law."

Those who are found guilty of animal abandonment face penalties that can include fines, imprisonment, community service and a permanent ban on animal ownership.

One example of a case that Animal Control officers are investigating involves animals that were found abandoned on Sunday in the area of Roberts Road and Reaume Road in Berlin Township. There also were other instances in Monroe County involving animals left without food, water or shelter; and as a result suffered from exposure and malnutrition.

Some of the animals that have been rescued are now under medical care and rehabilitation through the efforts of the Humane Society of Monroe County.

"The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Division reminds residents that safe, legal alternatives exist for those unable to care for their pets," the sheriff's office said.

Cases of animal abandonment or cruelty in Monroe County can be reported by phone to Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070 or by email to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Division at AnimalControl@monroemi.org. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.