Mom, children rescued after power lines fell on car in Farmington Hills

Farmington Schools are expected to resume classes Monday after a vehicle crash in Farmington Hills, Michigan, took out fiber communication lines to the district.

Classes were canceled Friday because of the disruption to internet and phone lines. The repairs are expected to be resolved by Saturday morning, Superintendent Kelly M. Coffin told CBS Detroit.

The crash happened about 3:20 p.m. Thursday on 10 Mile Road, west of Power Road, according to the City of Farmington Hills. A vehicle struck a power pole, dropping live lines on the car. That scenario left the driver and her two children trapped inside the car, city officials said.

Three people were told to stay in the car until DTE electric crews arrived in response a crash Nov. 6, 2025, in Farmington Hills, Michigan. City of Farmington Hills, Michigan

There were no serious injuries to the woman or the children, but DTE told the responding emergency crews to keep the family inside the car until utility crews arrived. About 20 minutes later, DTE crews were on scene and removed the downed wires, which allowed everyone to safely get out of the damaged car.

Farmington Hills firefighter / paramedics then checked the woman and the children at the scene.