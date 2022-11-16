MoGo to offer free rides for the Detroit Tree Lighting
(CBS DETROIT) - MoGo Detroit is offering free rides on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor of the 19th annual Detroit Tree Lighting.
In a post on Twitter, MoGo says they will be offering rides all day on Friday.
They are reminding people to keep in mind that the MoGo stations in Cadillac Square and Campus Martius Park will be closed from Thursday morning until Saturday morning.
For more information on the Detroit Tree Lighting event, visit here.
