MoGo to offer free rides for the Detroit Tree Lighting

(CBS DETROIT) - MoGo Detroit is offering free rides on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor of the 19th annual Detroit Tree Lighting.

In a post on Twitter, MoGo says they will be offering rides all day on Friday.

They are reminding people to keep in mind that the MoGo stations in Cadillac Square and Campus Martius Park will be closed from Thursday morning until Saturday morning.

ICYMI: In honor of #TreeLighting, we're offering FREE RIDES all day this Friday, November 18th.



If you plan to MoGo to Tree Lighting, be aware that our station at Cadillac Square/Campus Martius will be closed from Thursday evening until Saturday morning. — MoGo Detroit (@MoGoDetroit) November 16, 2022

For more information on the Detroit Tree Lighting event, visit here.