Watch CBS News
Local News

MoGo to offer free rides for the Detroit Tree Lighting

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - MoGo Detroit is offering free rides on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor of the 19th annual Detroit Tree Lighting

In a post on Twitter, MoGo says they will be offering rides all day on Friday.

They are reminding people to keep in mind that the MoGo stations in Cadillac Square and Campus Martius Park will be closed from Thursday morning until Saturday morning. 

For more information on the Detroit Tree Lighting event, visit here

First published on November 16, 2022 / 11:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.