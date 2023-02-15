(CBS DETROIT) - Individuals have the opportunity to catch a modern take on Swan Lake at the Detroit Opera House this weekend.

TOPSHOT - French choreographer and dancer, Angelin Preljocaj, takes part in a rehearsal of his choreography, the "Swan Lake" ballet by Russian composer Tchaikovski, with the dancers of the "Preljocaj Ballet", in the Theatre de l'Archeveche in Aix-en-Provence, southern France, on July 23, 2020. - As a way of "showing that we are still alive", the choreographer Angelin Preljocaj exceptionally invites his audience to witness the creative process of his future "Swan Lake" ; An ultra-classical ballet that he wants to transform into an ecological fable. CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Angelin Preljocaj, a contemporary ballet choreographer, has combined Tchaikovsky's music with modern arrangements as he reinvents the classic story of love and betrayal into a contemporary ecological tragedy.

"The evil sorcerer von Rothbart is portrayed as an industrialist who wants to exploit fossil fuels against a backdrop of unbridled capitalism, while Siegfried and Odette are the two eco-conscious heroes who try to thwart his plans," according to Detroit Opera.

There will be 26 dancers on the stage in this tribute to Swan Lake.

Individuals in the area may have caught one of Preljocaj's previous performances, including Snow White, a decade ago.

The Ballet PrelJocaj- Swan Lake will be at the Detroit Opera House on the following dates:

Friday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2:30 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit here.