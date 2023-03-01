Detroit's Mo Pop announces break from summer festival: "We'll see you soon"

(CBS DETROIT) - Mo Pop announced Thursday that it will take a break this year from its annual outdoor summer festival.

In a statement on Mo Pop's website, organizers say they promise to "continue our mission to showcase up and coming artists along with welcoming back some of your favorites from Mo Pop over the past years."

"This is not goodbye: This is our ongoing love letter to our fans and Detroit," read the statement. "In the meantime, be sure to stay close and connected as we introduce our next chapter. We can't wait to discover what the future holds."

The two-day Metro Detroit music festival returned last year in Hart Plaza since 2019, with rapper Big Sean headlining the show. Other big names included Glass Animals, Jhene Aiko, Kaytranada and Khruangbin.