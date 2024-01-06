Detroit police search for missing 17-year-old teenager with mental illness
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old boy who a family member says has a mental illness.
Tyrone Long Jr. was last seen on Jan. 4 around 10 p.m. in the 600 Block of Watston, police said. The department said he left a relative's home and didn't return home.
He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with "Forman Mills" written on it, green basketball shorts, and black "Timberland Boots."
Long is described by police as Black, 5 feet and 11 inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes, weighing 170 pounds.
Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5901.
