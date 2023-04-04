Watch CBS News
Missing Oxford man found dead in Pontiac, sheriff's office says

By DeJanay Booth

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 48-year-old man from Oxford was found dead behind a Pontiac church six days after he was last seen, authorities say.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Christopher James "Chris" Smith was last seen leaving McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac at about 6:30 p.m. on March 29.

Deputies say Smith's body was found at about 2 p.m. Tuesday behind the First Presbyterian Church in Pontiac. The sheriff's office received a 911 call after his body was found.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. Investigators say there were no immediate signs of foul play or trauma.

