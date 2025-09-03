Watch CBS News
Local News

New "missing middle housing" project announced for Harper Woods

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

The community of Harper Woods, Michigan, is getting its first new major housing development in decades, with essential workers such as teachers and first responders to have priority in moving into the neighborhood. 

The announcement by the developers and the Michigan State Housing Development Authority took place Wednesday. MSHDA's Missing Middle Housing Program supports the project. 

The location is in the Grosse Pointe School District and on the former site of Poupard Elementary School. 

The development, known as Fraser Square, will feature 48 duplexes and 23 townhomes, with typical prices in the mid-$200,000s. Most of the homes "are being sold below the cost of construction and will include down payment assistance for qualified buyers," the announcement said. 

 Those who are considered priority buyers for early access include teachers, first responders and city employees. Community meetings will be held to introduce the project and provide resources for those who meet the priority criteria. 

The project is led by Robertson Brothers Homes and Renovare Development. 

"This innovative public-private partnership model exemplifies how community collaboration can expand housing opportunities, create long-term stability for families, and support Michigan's population growth," the announcement said. 

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue