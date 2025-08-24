Detroit police asking for help in search for missing 31-year-old man

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a 31-year-old man who was reported missing on Saturday.

Daniel Carter, 31, was last seen on Saturday walking in the area of Poe Avenue and West Grand Boulevard, according to police. At the time, he was wearing a beige T-shirt and blue jeans.

Officials say Carter is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs between 150 and 160 pounds, and has black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of a snake on his left upper bicep and chest.

Detroit police are looking for 31-year-old Daniel Carter, who was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, in the area of Poe Avenue and West Grand Boulevard. Detroit Police Department

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Commander Philip Rodriguez with the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.