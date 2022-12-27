Missing Henry Ford Jackson Hospital doctor found dead in frozen pond

JACKSON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan doctor who was last seen leaving the Henry Ford Jackson Hospital last week was found dead in a frozen pond on Tuesday, police say.

Police search for Dr. Bolek Payan, who was last seen on Dec. 22 leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. Henry Ford Health

According to Blackman-Leoni Public Safety, the body of Dr. Bolek Payan was found at about 12:30 p.m. in a pond near his home in Leoni Township. Payan was last seen leaving the hospital on Dec. 22.

His car was found at his home, and police said he had not been in contact with family, friends or his employer.

Police say a home video camera system, which was password protected, showed Payan walking from his home that day.

"The property had been checked with K-9 dogs, drones and on foot. After not locating anything on land, holes were cut in the ice of a pond on the property yesterday and divers located Dr. Payan's body under the ice today," police said in a Facebook post.

Police believe Payan was likely dead prior to being reported missing due to the weather conditions.

An autopsy and toxicology testing will be conducted.

According to his bio on Henry Ford's website, Payan specialized in psychiatry and began his residency in 2020.