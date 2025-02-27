Missing Flint teen found dead, police investigating case as a homicide

Gov. Whitmer calls for bipartisan efforts; GLWA announces water rate hikes; and more top stories

Gov. Whitmer calls for bipartisan efforts; GLWA announces water rate hikes; and more top stories

A 17-year-old from Flint, Michigan, reported missing in September, has been found dead with a homicide investigation now taking place.

The Michigan State Police gave those details in a press release issued Wednesday in the case of Jeremiah Jamaal Frazier.

Jeremiah was last seen at his home in Howard Avenue in Flint in August, and a missing person report was filed with Flint Police Department. The Michigan State Police Major Case Unit detectives joined the investigation in January.

On Feb. 21, detectives served search warrants at multiple locations, and discovered a body in a home in the 1600 block of Kent Street in Flint. With the identification of the body, state police said this is now "an active homicide investigation."

Troopers ask that anyone with information on Jeremiah's death contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245) or Detective Trooper Tanner Davis at 989-590-0719.