Search underway for missing 52-year-old Detroit woman, police say

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a 52-year-old woman who went missing on Thursday.

Maria Torres left her home on the 1700 block of Van Dyke Avenue and has yet to return, police said Saturday evening. She was reported missing on Friday.

Officials say Torres is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Maria Torres, 52. Detroit Police Department

She was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Commander Jevon Johnson with the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.