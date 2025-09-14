Missing 15-year-old boy sought by Detroit police

Woman dead after being hit by car in Warren; license plate supports sickle cell research; other top

Woman dead after being hit by car in Warren; license plate supports sickle cell research; other top

Woman dead after being hit by car in Warren; license plate supports sickle cell research; other top

The Detroit Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen on Sept. 3.

Officials said DeAndre Hutson left his home on the 11000 block of Minden Street and has yet to return.

According to police, Hutson is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

DeAndre Hutson, 15. Detroit Police Department

He was last seen wearing a gray jogging suit and black and white New Balance shoes.

Anyone with information on Hutson's whereabouts is asked to call Commander John Svec with the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.