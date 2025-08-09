Detroit police seek public's help finding missing 14-year-old boy

Israel's plan for Gaza City; no charges in Shelby Township police shooting; other top stories

The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen on Saturday.

Camarion Calloway left his home on the 19300 block of Manor Street without permission and hasn't returned, officials said.

Police say Calloway is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans, and orange and gray shoes.

Camarion Calloway, 14, left his home in Detroit on Saturday, August 9, 2025, without permission and hasn't returned, according to police. Detroit Police Department

Anyone with information about Calloway's whereabouts is asked to call Commander Donna McCord with the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.