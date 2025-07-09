Search continues in effort to locate missing 85-year-old Livingston County man

Search efforts took place Tuesday and will resume Wednesday in an effort to locate an 85-year-old man who is missing in Livingston County, Michigan.

Jerry Spaulding was last seen about 9:40 p.m. Saturday, according to law enforcement and search party organizers in Oceola Township. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has a long beard. He has dementia and uses a walker. He was last seen wearing a red and green shirt, boots, and a wide-brimmed hat.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office issued a missing person notice and the family's 40-acre property along Argentine Road has been searched extensively. The initial efforts on Sunday included Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, Lapeer County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, Michigan Independent Search and Rescue and the Oakland County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit.

Missing person flier issued by Livingston County Sheriff's Office. Livingston County Sheriff's Office

The extended area search is how and where the community got involved.

Spaulding was known to walk outside for miles at a stretch. As word of mouth and social media bubbled up with reports that he was still missing, a neighbor, Karen Chouinard, offered to help coordinate volunteer efforts.

Chouinard explained that she got the family's permission to organize volunteers and spoke with deputies as to where the law enforcement searches were taking place so not to duplicate those efforts. The volunteers then mapped out where their search efforts would focus and launched a social media group to share information.

About 75 people showed up Tuesday for the search party, some with their own drones and at least one with his hunting dogs, to check roadside areas for signs of where Spaulding may have been.

Tuesday's search wrapped at dusk, but is expected to resume Wednesday.

In the meantime, area residents are asked to keep a lookout in their barns, outbuildings and private property for any signs of him.

"He's got to be around here somewhere," Chouinard said.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone who sees Spaulding call 517-546-9111.