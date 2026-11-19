An 83-year-old Alpena County hunter who went missing Monday has been found alive after an extensive three-day search.

Rescue teams conducting a ground search around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday heard the man faintly calling for help, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Emergency responders found the hunter conscious, alert and sitting up about three-quarters of a mile from his hunting property in Alpena Township.

Crews used a chainsaw to create a path through the woods and evacuated the hunter on a stretcher before taking him to a local hospital, where he is currently being evaluated, the DNR said.

The 83-year-old Alpena County hunter who went missing Monday was located around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday by emergency responders while conducting a ground search. Michigan Department of Natural Resources

"We are incredibly happy and grateful for the successful outcome of this search and rescue," said Brandon Kieft, chief of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, in a statement. "We want to thank all the responding agencies and community volunteers who worked together as a team. We also understand that the public wants to do everything they can to help, and we appreciate that very much. In this case, we used extreme caution to preserve the landscape for evidence. We thank everyone for their patience and putting trust in us."

Rescue teams began searching in the woods near Wessel Road and Kirchoff Road in Alpena Township after DNR conservation officers established an incident command center Monday night. The search was paused at sunset Tuesday and resumed Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police, Michigan State Police Canine Unit, All County Search and Rescue, Alpena County Sheriff's Office, Alpena City Fire Department, Alpena Township Fire Department, Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, Huron Undercover Narcotics Team and local community volunteers and family assisted in the search.