UPDATE: Missing 78-year-old Michigan woman found dead on US-23

Betty Reed Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 78-year-old Ypsilanti woman who was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 19, has been found dead on US-23, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office Tuesday.

Authorities say the body of Betty Reed was found near Carpenter in the Milan area. Reed's dog, Callie, was found by her side. Authorities say the dog would be reunited with family.

Reed, who suffered from dementia, was last seen loading her dog into her red 2019 Ford Expedition at about noon on Sunday.

She was found at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators learned Reed was last seen in Milan and York Township, as she had stopped in those areas and asked for directions several times.

"We ask that you please keep Mrs. Reed and her family in your thoughts and prayers, the sheriff's office said. "We would also like to thank all of those who helped in the search and who offered tips that ultimately assisted us in locating Mrs. Reed."