Detroit police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

The Detroit Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing from her house on the city's west side on Thursday.

Officials said Ashley Mercado-Cangas did not make it to school after leaving her home on the 4400 block of Springwells Street.

According to police, Mercado-Cangas is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair, and has a flower tattoo on her left arm and a different tattoo on her right hand. She was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Ashley Mercado-Cangas, 15. Detroit Police Department

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Commander Shelley Holderbaum with the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587.