Missing 12-year-old Pontiac girl reunited with family
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DEROIT) - A missing 12-year-old Pontiac girl has been reunited with her family.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office was searching for a missing 12-year-old Pontiac girl who had not been seen by her family since Wednesday night.
According to the sheriff's office, Martavia Molett was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at her home in the 200 block of Carriage Circle.
She was reported missing Thursday morning when she did not go to school.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.