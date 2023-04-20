Missing 12-year-old Pontiac girl reunited with family

Martavia Molett Oakland County Sheriff's Office

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DEROIT) - A missing 12-year-old Pontiac girl has been reunited with her family.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office was searching for a missing 12-year-old Pontiac girl who had not been seen by her family since Wednesday night.

According to the sheriff's office, Martavia Molett was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at her home in the 200 block of Carriage Circle.

She was reported missing Thursday morning when she did not go to school.