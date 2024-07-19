How to spot misinformation: 5 tips from CBS News Confirmed

3 tips to spot misinformation online 3 tips to spot misinformation online 02:21

There's a lot of misleading information online, so how do you know what to trust? When you find something new, especially around a major news story, pause and consider these tips from CBS News Confirmed.

Check the source

First, consider the source. Is the information coming from a trustworthy account, publication or website you recognize? If not, take a closer look. The source may be legitimate, but it could also be content spread by influencers or even foreign adversaries.

An individual posted this video to X claiming it showed a destructive earthquake in Taiwan. The true source of this footage was a controlled demolition site in China.

Check the date

On social media, photos and videos can be re-shared long after an event takes place. So even if it's your first time seeing it, it doesn't mean a post is new. After looking into the source, it's crucial to look beyond the headline and check the original publication date to make sure it's relevant.

When a fire consumed the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris in 2019, social media users shared an old article which claimed pipe bombs were found nearby, sparking "terror fears." Clicking into the article reveals that the incident took place years earlier and was completely unrelated to the fire.

Check other news sources

It's helpful to have more than one source of information for any story you come across, especially when something seems questionable. A quick search describing the post you're unsure about may lead you to other publications and trusted sources that could help you come to a conclusion. It can also help you determine if what you're seeing is satire or being used out of context.

A Facebook user shared this post claiming to depict flowers blooming in Antarctica, which sounds fairly unlikely. A search reveals this is actually a stock photo of icebergs off Greenland's coast.

Check the location

If you're unsure about where a video or photo was taken, scan for visual clues, such as known landmarks or street signs. And if a post claims to be from a specific location, compare what you're seeing to other pictures or videos from the same place to see if they match.

In 2020, a social media post misidentified this image as showing flooding in Khartoum, Sudan. A closer look reveals U.S. interstate signs and modern infrastructure. In reality, this photo shows the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans in 2005. U.S. Coast Guard

Check your emotions

Bad actors may try to use our emotions to their advantage by posting inflammatory content designed to make us react in a certain way or take a certain stance on issues. "Check your confirmation bias," cybersecurity expert Chris Krebs advises. "If this really hits your heartstrings, maybe step back and think, am I being targeted? Am I being provided information to make me think a certain way or even act a certain way?"

Finally, if you're ever unsure if a post is true, don't share it.