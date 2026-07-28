Michigan officials highlight workplace safety after 21 deaths reported in 2026

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is heightening the importance of workplace safety after 21 workplace deaths have been reported in the state within the first seven months of 2026.

Officials say the recent three trench collapses, one of which resulted in a man's death, prompted a call for action to protect workers. On July 1, a 23-year-old man was working in a trench in Handy Township when the trench collapsed, trapping him. Despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The latest fatality occurred on July 7, when a 38-year-old automotive technician was struck by a tree while recovering a vehicle in Houghton Lake. The worker's death marked the fifth in 30 days.

In 2025, MIOSHA investigated 46 workplace-related deaths in the state.

"Every workplace death is a tragedy, and recent incidents are a reminder that conditions can change quickly," said MIOSHA director Bart Pickelman.

MIOSHA urges companies to follow these tips to ensure safety:

Assess hazards before work begins and reassess them as conditions change.

Provide task-specific training and ensure workers understand how to identify and report hazards.

Maintain clear communication among workers, supervisors and contractors.

Stop work when required protections are not in place or conditions become unsafe.

Officials say workers can also report unsafe conditions to supervisors and file a complaint with MIOSHA if the issue is not addressed.

"Employers must make hazard recognition part of every job, provide workers with the training and protections they need and create a culture where employees are empowered to speak up and stop work when something is unsafe," said Pickelman.